Premiere of eco-themed play celebrates Sheffield People's Theatre's tenth anniversary

Sheffield People’s Theatre present How A City Can Save the World at the city’s Crucible Studio Theatre from August 3 to 6, 2022.
Five strangers get into a lift in Sheffield, and when the doors open they find themselves in 2116 in a very different city. Three-winged birds fly overhead and people seem to be getting high on cups of tea. But an impending disaster looms and it’s the gang’s responsibility to save the day.
Sheffield Theatres’ intergenerational company’s production will be directed by Tess Seddon.
Tickets cost £21 and can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk