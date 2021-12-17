Performers wanted for Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at Derbyshire theatre

Paul Kerryson, chief executive officer at Buxton Opera House is directing a community production of Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The production will run at Buxton Opera House from April 29 to May 1.

People who wish to be considered for roles should apply now as the deadline to register interest is December 20, 2021.

Sweeney Todd will be directed by Paul Kerryson, one of the UK’s leading experts on musical theatre. Paul recently directed the critically acclaimed national tour of Hairspray. Previous productions at Buxton Opera House include Oliver! and West Side Story and he has worked all over the UK, directing an array of classic musicals including Guys and Dolls, Follies, 42nd Street and Mack and Mabel.

Paul, who is chief executive at Buxton Opera House, said: “Every year we look forward to working with the local community on these very special productions. This is a superb opportunity for local singers and performers to appear in one of the most famous musicals of all time. Performers will be able to experience the thrill of live performance in this iconic theatre and discover the magical process of putting together a production under the guidance of our team of experts.”

Ben Atkinson will be the musical director and is also the musical director of a national tour of Hairspray which is playing to packed audiences.

Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street is a thriller with music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Sondheim.

This macabre tale tells the story of the infamous Todd who returns to London seeking bloodthirsty revenge following deportation and imprisonment in Australia. A chance meeting with Mrs Lovett in her East End pie shop brings a deadly accomplice to his schemes, and together they concoct a chilling plan.

Paul Kerryson added: “If you are aged 16 and over, you can apply for an audition, but make sure that you fill in the form on our website.”