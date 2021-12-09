Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings MIckey Mouse, Moana, Rapunzel and friends to Sheffield Utilita Arena

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero will visit the showpiece venue from December 16 to 19, 2021.Join Moana on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder and find her own identity.Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf, as they sing captivating songs like Let it Go and In Summer.

Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an ‘80s pop montage.Get tangled up with a chorus of rowdy inhabitants of the Snuggly Duckling when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the beautiful floating lights.Relive a Tale as Old as Time when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take centre stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to Be Our Guest.Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting-edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.Kenneth Feld, chairman and chief executive officer of Feld Entertainment, said: “We’re excited that Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families the opportunity to make memories and experience live entertainment.”