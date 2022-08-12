Lost in Music - One Night at the Disco rewinds the 70s in Derbyshire

Lost in Music – One Night at the Disco recreates the flamboyant 70s, taking you on a magical, musical tour straight to the heart of disco.
Dress to impress (flared trousers and platform shoes optional) when the show rolls into Derby Arena on September 24, 2022.
Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.
Boogie in the aisles as singers and a live band perform classic hits such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more!
Tickets for Derby cost £31.50, go to www.derbylive.co.uk