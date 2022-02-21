Ocean Colour Scene acoustic duo will play hits live in Sheffield

Oscar Harrison and Simon Fowler will play the hits of Ocean Colour Scene at Sheffield City Hall's Memorial Hall on May 8. 2021.

Their rip-roaring rock ‘n’ folk journey will hit the Memorial Hall stage at Sheffield City Hall on May 8, 2022.

Simon and Oscar are looking to follow the band’s last sell-out tour more than five years ago by playing unplugged versions of their biggest hits and anthems, including The Riverboat Song, The Circle, and Traveller’s Tune.

The upcoming show will be the latest chapter in Ocean Colour Scene’s overall meteoric rise to one of Britpop’s biggest bands. In the band’s 31-year history, they’ve achieved five top ten albums, six top ten singles, and many industry recognised awards.

Frontman Simon and drummer Oscar are founder members of Ocean Colour Scene which emerged from Birmingham. Ocean Colour Scene’s big break came in 1993 when Paul Weller invited the band on tour and Paul later invited Simon to sing on his Wild Wood album.

Ocean Colour Scene’s demo captured the interest of Noel Gallagher who invited them to support Oasis on their 1995 tour. Later that year Ocean Colour Scene signed with MCA Records.

Tickets to see Oscar Harrison and Simon Fowler cost £32.90, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk