André Rieu announces live shows in Sheffield and Nottingham - here's how to get tickets

The King of the Waltz will be performing at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on May 10, 2023 and Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on May 13, 2023. Tickets are now on sale.

André’s concerts include a mixture of light classics, waltzes, music from film and opera as well as pop songs, performed by his Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world with whom the Dutch violinist has been performing for more than 30 years.

"Emotions are the key”, says André. “Everybody is welcome in my concerts. We open our hearts for the audience and the audience opens their hearts for us. Every night my orchestra and I see people dancing and singing in the aisles, enthusiastic and carefree. Together we spend evenings that we do not forget. When people write me that they need two weeks to come down after my concerts, it makes me the happiest man in the world!”

André Rieu is looking forward to returning to the UK in 2023 for live concerts (photo: André Rieu Productions).

In April and May 2022 the violinist and his 60-piece orchestra performed their biggest UK/Ireland tour ever, playing for 150.000 people.

André has had soccer crowds swaying to Shostakovich during several Champions League Games and his world tours reach over half a million people each year.

HIs tours regularly outsell the world’s top pop and rock stars. His concerts are also a visual treat, from the sight of him and his musicians entering through the crowd and up on to the stage at the beginning of the concert, to the lavish costumes and the vast screen behind the orchestra displaying beautiful imagery tailor-made for each song.

Album and DVD sales of more than 40 million worldwide make Andre the world’s leading pop classical artist and he consistently appears on the worldwide list of highest-grossing touring musicians.

Tickets for his Nottingham concert are priced from £59, to book go to www.motorpointarena.com. Tickets for his Sheffield concert are priced from £58.50, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Cinema audiences in the UK can see André’s brand-new concert, Happy Days Are Here Again, this summer to be shown in more than 500 venues across the UK over the weekend of August 27 and 28, 2022.

This concert is set against the backdrop of the stunning Vrijthof Square in his beloved hometown of Maastricht.

Happy Days Are Here Again guarantees to be a magnificent open-air concert featuring popular feel-good classics, show-tunes, and of course, joyous waltzes.

André commented: “There is no other joy like performing my summer concerts in my hometown Maastricht, with my orchestra. I am thrilled to be back in August after two years and to share music and love with all the fans again in cinemas! I really miss those happy days. I am excited the wait is finally over!”