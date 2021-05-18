Jimmy Carr adds new date in Sheffield to Terribly Funny tour

Comedy star Jimmy Carr has added a new live in Sheffield to his tour in 2022.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 5:30 am
Jimmy Carr will perform at Sheffield City Hall in March and December 2022.

Jimmy will perform at the City Hall on December 16, 2022, following phenomenal demand for tickets to his previously announced show at the venue on March 22.

His new show contains jokes about terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

Tickets for the Terribly Funny show are now on sale, priced from £34.25. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

