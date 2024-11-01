Marley Fenton and Hope Dawe play Danny and Sandy in Grease at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from November 12 to 16, 2024 (photo Marc Brenner)

Grease is a show beloved by fans all over the world and carries a big responsibility for the lead actors cast as the mismatched sweethearts Danny and Sandy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roles are a major milestone for Marley Fenton and Hope Dawe who take centre stage in the musical at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from November 12 to 16, 2024.

Marley, a graduate of the Arts Educational School, said: “When I was growing up, I’d always kind of put myself in the position of playing either the black character or the character that is the best friend. But when I went through drama school training, I realised ‘Why can’t I be a Danny Zuko? Why can’t I be the lead who has always been seen as a white person when there’s nothing in the story to say that they have to be? So this is such a cool moment for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope, who trained at Mountview, said: “To be making my professional debut in such a brilliant show is so exciting. I feel very lucky and grateful to be surrounded by so many people that I’m learning a lot from. It’s amazing.”

Grease presents its leading light with challenges. Marley said: “Danny is this guy who doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him and he’s not always a nice person. The challenge is staying true to that but also tapping into the vulnerability of someone who is trying to be cool when he’s really in love with Sandy.”

For her part Hope says: “It’s all about playing someone who goes from being a girl to a woman over the course of the show and someone who can put on a different outfit at the end but who is still true to herself and her morals. She’s also a bit more fiery than she was in the film.”

While the film was shot in sunny LA and is a candy floss vision of high school life, this stage show sets the story in its original Chicago location where it’s much closer to real life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marley said: “You’ve got all that great music but there are serious themes going on too. There are tensions within the Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys but it’s also a celebration of friendship, just as the song We Go Together proves. And ultimately it’s so much fun and such a feel-good show.”

Hope adds: “By the end everyone is on their feet for the megamix and they go away humming all those brilliant songs. Everyone loves Grease, don’t they?”

The choreographer is Dame Arlene Phillips who has made a big impression on Marley and Hope. Marley said: “Every time she walks into the room, there’s just this presence. She definitely puts us through our paces but the choreography is amazing.” Hope added: “She is very inspiring and she knows so much. She’s wonderful to be around.”

Arlene says of the young cast: Arlene is in awe of the young cast: “They have to sing and dance and act, and they bring so much energy to it. It feels like a giant party because everyone in the company is so excited to be doing this show.”

To check ticket availability for Grease at the Lyceum Theatre, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk