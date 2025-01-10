Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funny guy Harry Hill will be marking his 60th year on Planet Earth with a live tour including two shows in Derbyshire.

The much-loved comedian, who has been making people laugh at venues for nearly half his life, visits Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on March 21 and Buxton Opera House on May 15, 2025.

Marvel! as he offers new insights into the hot topics of the day such as the demise of the SCART lead, The Culture Wars, the differences between crabsticks and rhubarb and the origins of Tiramisu!

Guffaw with delight as Harry delves into his back catalogue using his patented ‘Old Bit Randomiser’ for old favourites like ‘Interspecies Tennis’, ‘The time I went up in the Space Shuttle' and ‘When Nan got her hair caught in the knitting’!

Harry Hill will perform his New Bits & Greatest Hits show at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on March 21 and at Buxton Opera House on May 15, 2025.

Cough awkwardly as Gary (Harry’s son from his first marriage) attempts to take over the business again. Watch in wonder at the return of The Badger Parade with guest appearances from The Knitted Character and Abu Hamster. And Stouffer the Cat won’t be left out o the fun either. Plus one lucky audience member will get to join Harry in a double act!

It’s time to get on board the laughter train and join Harry as he whizzes up and down the country delighting audiences along the way.

Multiple award-winner Harry said: “I’m looking forward to celebrating my diamond jubilee - 60 years of fun - by going round the country and thanking all the people that have supported me over the years. I’ve had a word with the badgers and they’ve agreed that for one last time the parade’s on!”

Harry has won the Perrier Best Newcomer Award, eight British Comedy Awards and three BAFTAs. He has also recently launched a new podcast Are We There Yet which is available to stream now. His new book, How To Be Silly Every Day Of The Year, will be released on October 3, 2024.

The inventive entertainer started with his own ingenious comedy series on BBC Two and Channel 4 and went on to create the hit, multi-BAFTA-winning ITV series Harry Hill’s TV Burp, which ran for 10 years. More recently he has created and starred in three series of ITV’s Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule, BBC Two’s Harry Hill’s World of TV, has been the longstanding voice of ITV’s You’ve Been Framed and is the presenter of Channel 4’s Junior Bake Off.

As an author, Harry has written several best-selling joke books and, amongst others, the popular children’s series Matt Millz. He is also an artist and has shown his work at the Royal Academy. With long-term collaborator, the late Steve Brown, he created Tony! (The Tony Blair Rock Opera), which enjoyed a critically acclaimed, sell-out run at London’s Park Theatre and a subsequent UK tour.

Tickets to see Harry HIll: New Bits & Greatest Hits show in Chesterfield cost £33.20, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. Tickets for Buxton cost £34, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk