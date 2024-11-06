Full cast for Death and the King's Horseman announced

Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres today announce the full cast for the city’s first ever staging of Death of the King’s Horseman at the Crucible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The professional and non-professional cast members join previously announced Wale Ojo as Elesin Oba, the King’s Horseman, and Kehinde Bankole as Iyaloja, Mother of the market.

Together, they tell the story of Elesin, the king's horseman, who must honour the Yoruba tradition of ritual suicide to accompany the deceased king on his final journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production will be a thought-provoking, resonant theatrical experience showcasing music and dance, deeply rooted in the culture and spirituality of the Yoruba people.

Death and the King's Horseman

Directed by Mojisola Kareem, Artistic Director of internationally renowned African theatre company Utopia Theatre, the production will be staged from Monday 3 - Saturday 8 February 2025.

Professional cast members are:

Wale Ojo as Elesin Oba, the King’s Horseman;

Kehinde Bankole as Iyaloja, Mother of the market;

Theo Ogundipe as Praise Singer;

Michael Akhoma-Lindsay as Olunde, eldest son of Elesin;

Nicholas Chambers as Aide-de-camp, a colonial officer;

Olusegun Lafup Ogundipe as Sergeant Amusa;

Roger May as Resident;

Bridget Nkem as Elesin’s Bride;

Julius Obende as Joseph, houseboy to the Pilkings, and Musician;

Oluchi Odii as Girl;

Clement Ule as Musician and Ensemble member;

Kayefi Osha as Woman;

David Partridge as Simon Pilkings, British District Officer for Oyo, Nigeria, husband of Jane Pilkings;

Laura Pyper as Jane Pilkings, wife of Simon Pilkings.

The production marks a return to Sheffield Theatres’ venues for Theo, Laura and Julius.

As part of Utopia Theatre’s commitment to open up theatre to more people with a passion for African theatre and provide casting opportunities for local talent, ten non-professional cast members from the South Yorkshire region will also take to the stage for the performances. They are currently rehearsing at Utopia Theatre’s Creative Hub in Sheffield and for many it will be their stage debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The non-professional cast members are: Jina Wilder, Betty Anyika, Quiana Smith (Nicole), Jennifer Vernon Edwards, Pauline Naylor, Shami Sochaitwa, Mumbi Nkonde, Bola Akanbi, Emmanuel Adetoye and Jim Steinke.

Death and The King’s Horseman was written by Wole Soyinka. His work intertwines traditional African theatre with contemporary themes, making Death and The King's Horseman a compelling narrative of cultural duty versus personal dilemma. Mojisola Kareem’s adaptation promises a captivating portrayal of Soyinka's vision.

First staged in 1975, Death and the King’s Horseman was and continues to be produced around the world, including at the National Theatre in London and most recently for the Stratford Festival in Canada in 2023.

As an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation (NPO), Utopia Theatre is focused on delivering a programme of events and productions to share compelling stories of African diaspora and inspire the next generation of creatives. Sheffield Theatres and Utopia Theatre have worked together for more than a decade, producing African theatre which has been enjoyed both in Sheffield and on tour around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Death and the King’s Horseman runs at the Crucible from Monday 3 – Saturday 8 February 2025. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked through the Sheffield Theatres Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

For more information about Utopia Theatre, visit www.utopiatheatre.co.uk