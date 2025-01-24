Adult panto Sleeping with Beauty (One Little Prick) will be staged at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on February 21, 2025 (photo: Robin Savage)

Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt with the funniest, filthiest and most wickedly fabulous pantomime.

Sleeping with Beauty (One Little Prick) turns the classic fairy tale upside down in a cheeky adults-only version that’s sure to leave you blushing and begging for more.

Follow the misadventures of Princess Rose and her friends as they engage in a racy competition to bed the Prince, while trying to outwit the devilishly seductive Maleficent. This outrageous panto proves that happily-ever-afters are a little more complicated—and a whole lot more fun—when things get hot and steamy.

The show – which features the voice of Christopher Biggins as the Giant – tours to Chesterfeld’s Winding Wheel on February 21, 2025 in the penultimate performance of a tour.

Release your inner child with a show that is strictly for grown-ups and far from your grandmother’s bedtime story. With jaw-dropping humour, suggestive moments, and raunchy plot twists, this pantomime will have you gasping for air between laughs.

From the team behind last year’s sold-out hit, Tinderella, Two Big Balls, One Happy Ending, this is one panto you definitely won’t want to sleep on. Make sure you’re part of the naughtiest, most riotous event of the year by booking your tickets now.

Snooze and you may lose out – a number of performances in other parts of the country late last year sold out. Tickets cost £29.50 for the show which starts at 8.30pm. *Two pantomimes at the Winding Wheel Theatre later in the year guarantee laught and fun for all the family. Pinocchio on April 12 follows the fortunes of a puppet who sets off on his adventure to Fantasy Island, where he hopes to learn right from wrong and fulfil his dreams of becoming a real boy. The show from Anton Benson Productions promises star casting which has yet to be announced.

Giant helping of fee-fi-fo-fun are in store in this year’s festive spectacular, Jack and the Beanstalk, which will run from December 5, 2025 until January 4, 2026. Tickets are held at 2024 prices until January 31, 2025 (online booking only).

Book at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk