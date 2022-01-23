EastEnders and Red Dwarf actors star in stage version of The Da Vinci Code at Sheffield's Lyceum

Hannah Rose Caton and Nigel Harman in The Da Vinci Code (photo: Johan Persson).

EastEnders’ Nigel Harman and Danny John-Jules (Red Dwarf) star in The Da Vinci Code at the Lyceum Theatre from January 25 to 29, 2022.

The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon, played by Nigel Harman and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu (played by Hannah Rose Caton) attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

With guidance from teacher and friend Professor Leigh Teabing, played by Danny John-Jules, Langdon and Neveu embark on a breathless race through the streets of Europe. The pair must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

Danny-John Jules in The Da Vinci Code (photo: Johan Persson).

Based on Dan Brown’s best-selling novel of this century, with more than 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the world premiere stage adaptation of the international phenomenon and uncover the truth in the greatest thriller of the past 2000 years.

Performances start at 7.45 and there are additional matinees on Wednesday, January 26, at 2pm and Saturday, January 29 at 3pm (captioned performance).

Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk