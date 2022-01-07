VIctorian toys to play with in Chesterfield Museum's latest exhibition

Queen Victoria and her family.

An exhibition, titled The Victorians and on show until February 26, 2022, covers work, education, health and hygiene, clothing and leisure time.

There are lots of unusual items that visitors may not have seen before, including a praxinoscope – which is an old animation device.

The attraction includes a selection of Victorian toys that children can get hands on with. There are also activities including a Victorian style handwriting challenge and a design your own cross-stich activity sheet.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is a fantastic exhibition with lots of activities for the whole family to get involved with. It’s a great way of learning about how different life was during the Victorian era.”