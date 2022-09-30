Derbyshire musical theatre group wins rights to revived show Anything Goes after London run

Ellie Ashmore who plays Reno Sweeney with her “angels” from left Emily Ballin, Charlotte Bassett and Lily Ward.

Cole Porter’s musical classic Anything Goes will be on stage at Dronfield Civic Hall just a month after the professional version finished a record-breaking run at The Barbican.

So it will be welcome aboard as the SS American sets sail from New York to London with a boat full of classic songs ranging from I Get a Kick Out of You and You’re the Top to Blow Gabriel Blow and the title tune itself, Anything Goes.

Dronfield Musical Theatre Group’s production of Anything Goes launches at the town’s Civic Hall on Wednesday October 5 and runs until Sunday, October 9.

Dating originally from the 1930s, revivals across the world have led to Anything Goes being hailed as one of the greatest multi-award-winning musicals of all time. With its story of mismatched lovers and the madcap antics of a diverse assortment of passengers and crew the show has always had a universal appeal.

Directing the show for DMTG is Gavin Ward (usually seen as a pantomime dame). He said: “When we applied for the rights to perform the show it was still on in London so we were not sure we could get them. But the rights holders said yes and we are able to do the updated 2022 version.”

Andrea Powell is choreographer and the cast have laced up their tap shoes for some spectacular dance routines, Musical director is Judith Haywood.

Sutton Foster and Kerry Ellis most recently played the role of Reno Sweeney in London and Ellie Ashmore takes the role in the Dronfield production. The cast includes some names familiar to local audiences including Tommy Jones as hapless gangster Moonface Martin; Mark Cunningham as silly-ass aristocrat Evelyn Oakley; Andy Hibbert as the broke broker Billy Crocker, and Louise Humpage has the role of “sailors’ friend” Irma. Beth Black plays potential bride Hope Harcourt with Janet Black as her pushy mother and Paul Black her mum’s love-struck suitor.

Performances of Anything Goes start at 7.30pm from October 5 to 7 and at 2.30pm on October 8 and 9.