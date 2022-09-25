Award-winning Hollyoaks actress shares trials of motherhood in stage comedy touring to Chesterfield

Sarah Dearlove, Gemma Bissix and Amy Ambrose star in Mum's The Word which is touring to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Mum’s The Word is a series of sketches in which three mothers share stories too embarrassing and too personal to tell even their closest friends.

Whether it’s leaving the house without your bra, crying in the supermarket aisles for no reason, or secretly thinking you had given birth to E. T., you won’t feel alone when listening to the women portray the ‘beauty’ of bringing new life into the world...or forgetting where they left it.

Producer Anna Anikeyeva said: “As a mum-to-be, this show has me both splitting at the sides and overwhelmed with emotion, it is everything I didn’t know me and my friends needed.”

Gemma is best known for her role as Clare Bates in EastEnders, she was in the show for six years from the age of nine. She went back to EastEnders in 2008 to reprise her role after achieving success as evil Clare Devine in three series of Hollyoaks. Gemma has won various awards for her role as Clare Devine, including Villain of the Year at the British Soap Awards. Hollyoaks opened the door for her return for a third stint on the show where she created havoc and was eventually killed off. Her storyline contributed to the show winning the Best Soap Award for the first time at the British Soap Awards!

Gemma has also appeared on Dancing On Ice and then she reached the quarter-finals on Celebrity Masterchef. Her most recent television credits have been the guest lead in the long running BBC series Doctors and the ITV show True Crime. She now enjoys being a proud mum to beautiful daughters Juliette and Vienna, whilst remaining busy with her work commitments which include directing panto.

Sarah Dearlove has just completed the 2022 UK tour of Housewives on Holiday for Red Entertainment, producers of Mum’s The Word. Last summer she completed a UK tour of Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web playing Mildred Peake for Paul Taylor-Mills. Her credits include A Tale of Two Cities – the Musical, directed by Paul Nicholas and UK tours of Hot Flush The Musical, My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Fall of Little Voice and Sex in Suburbia.

Amy Ambrose will be making her debut with Red Entertainment, having been forced to withdraw from the cast of Housewives on Holiday in 2019 when a date with the dentist left her with a paralysed face for several months leaving her unable to blink, speak or smile. She is thrilled to be working on Mum’s The Wod UK tour with her fully working smile back! Amy has appeared in the films Monochrome and After Louise, in TV series EastEnders and Casualty and in an EDF advert with her Cavachon pup Alfie.

Mum’s The Word is a hilarious and heart-warming show written by Linda A Carson, Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard and Deborah Williams.