Julia Masli presents ha ha ha ha ha ha ha at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse on September 13, 2025.

An award-winning clown and powerful theatre productions will take to the stage in Sheffield during the autumn season.

The Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse is the place to discover fresh writing, Fringe favourites and local stories taken internationally.

Dear Young Monster, running September 5 and 6, is the tale of a young trans man who is struggling at the beginning of his medical transition. Dropping out of university, he returns to his hometown to find the locals are becoming increasingly hostile, his body is transforming before his eyes and it’s all becoming too much. However, a midnight screening of Frankenstein changes his view. Dear Young Monster is Pete McHale’s debut show and comes to Sheffield fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe.

Western theatre styles fuse with Filipino dance, Chinese paper cutting and Raguko comedy in the Twisted Roots Festival on September 9 and 10.

Award-winning Estonian clown Julia Masli presents her critically acclaimed show ha ha ha ha ha ha ha on September 13. Her masterpiece was voted Best

Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards​ 2023, Best Show at Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023 and Nominated Most Innovative Show at The Offies 2025.

Far Gone, a Roots Mbili Theatre production originally co-produced with Sheffield Theatres, returns to the Playhouse from September 17 to 20 ahead of a tour to America, Taiwan and South Africa. When Okumu’s village in Northern Uganda is attacked by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), he and his brother’s lives are changed forever. Inspired by John Rwothomack’s own real-life experience of nearly being kidnapped by the LRA aged eight, Far Gone is a heartbreaking story of a young boy’s journey from childhood innocence to child soldier.

Set in 1980s Sheffield during Thatcher’s Britain and a time of politics, passion and protest, Gwenda’s Garage is a new musical, created by Out Of The Archive in association with Sheffield Theatres. Three female mechanics set up their own garage in a rundown area of the city, naming it after Gwenda Stewart, a pioneering racing driver, and begin dismantling the patriarchy - one spark plug at a time. This exuberant call to arms, fired by fun, feminism, friendship and the power of collective action, runs in the Playhouse from October 15 to 25.

All Playhouse productions are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.