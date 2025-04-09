Comedian Bobby Davro and former Casualty actress Amanda Henderson will star in Pinocchio at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on April 12, 2025.

Pinocchio will be hosted at the Winding Wheel Theatre on April 12, with two performances starting at 3pm and 7pm.

Join Pinocchio as he sets off on his adventure to Fantasy Island, where he hopes to learn right from wrong and fulfil his dreams of becoming a real boy. But will he follow his conscience or will the wicked Stromboli have other plans?

Panto producer Anton Benson said: “We are having lots of fun in the rehearsal room preparing our brand new Easter pantomime, Pinocchio, and we can’t wait to share all the laughs with you. We are very excited to be back in at the Winding Wheel this Easter as Chesterfield audiences are always a highlight of our tour.”

Bobby Davro, who plays Stromboli, has been lighting up television screens for more than 40 years since making his debut in Live At Her Majesty’s in 1983. This led to his own Saturday night series Bobby Davro On The Box, Bobby’s Sketch Pad, TV Weekly, which topped the ratings for six consecutive years. For the BBC, Bobby made three series, Public Enemy Number One, Rock With Laughter and Run the Risk and he played the lovable rogue Vinnie Monks in Eastenders. Bobby hosted Yorkshire Television’s Winner Takes All for 65 programmes. He has appeared on TV reality shows including Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother.

Amanda Henderson, who is cast as the Fairy, is best known for her role in telly’s Casualty where she played lovable nurse Robyn Miller for 10 years before the character was killed off in 2023.

The performers includes Easter panto favourites Ryan Greaves as Pinocchio, Kate Salmon as Princess Tik Tok and Phyl Harries as Mama Gepetto.

Tickets cost £23.40 (including booking fee), available from www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222. *Katie Price will star as the Fairy alongside Bobby Davro, Zippy and George in Pinocchio at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Sunday, April 13.

The model and businesswoman has a larger-than-life personality and a captivating life story, which has been documented in several fly-on-the-wall TV series.

Anton Benson Productions’ two performances of Pinocchio in Mansfield will start at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets cost £24 (adult) or £21 (child, 2-16years), go to www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/events/event/4174/pinocchio