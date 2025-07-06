Elle Ma-Kinga N’Zuzi in TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, touring to the Theatre Royal Nottingham from July 15 to August 2 and to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from September 9 to September 20, 2025 (photo: Johan Persson)

Hit West End production TINA – the Tina Turner Musical will be hosted in Nottingham and Sheffield during its first tour of the UK.

The show has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre in London where it has run for more than six years since its world premiere. Its success has spread globally with eight productions opening worldwide including on Broadway and across North America, Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Australia.

TINA – the Tina Turner Musical will tour to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from July 15 to August 2 and to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from September 9 to 20 2025.

The story of the twelve-time Grammy Award winning Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll is set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her iconic hits, including The Best What’s Love Got To Do With It? Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High. This is an inspiring true tale of a woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers and defy the bounds of age, gender and race to conquer the world against all odds.

Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy in TINA - The Tina Turner Musical (photo: Johan Persson)

The production is dedicated to the memory of Tina Turner, who passed away at her home in Switzerland in May 2023, aged 83.

That is a day which is unforgettable for Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy who was starring as the pop legend in the Australian production of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical. But it wasn’t until the next day that Jochebel learned of the sad news, making that night’s performance one of the most emotional of her career.

Looking back, she recalls: “When I first performed this show, Tina was still alive, a week after we opened, she passed. I didn't know until I started receiving messages from people the next day telling me how sorry they were to hear the sad news. I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa...’

“That night, the house was packed, people wanted to be there to pay their respects and show their gratitude. Having experienced doing the show with the potential for Tina to walk in the door at any moment, that night I experienced it with the potential of her presence being there... the emotion was phenomenal, a different level of performance, like an out of body experience.”

MacCarthy is one of two performers reprising their role as Tina for the UK tour of the smash hit musical that charts the highs and lows of the singer’s journey from Nutbush, Tennessee, to becoming one of the world’s best loved performers.

Joining MacCarthy on the production directed by Phyllidia Lloyd (Mamma Mia!) is Elle Ma-Kinga N’Zuzi - the pair will alternate the role.

Today, both Tinas are together, sharing their love of the star who first came to public attention as one half of Ike and Tina Turner and later scored global success on her own.

N’Zuzi says, “My foster dad was a huge fan of Tina Turner, consequently, she was the first black artist I was introduced to as he had all her cassettes and CDs. I’d dance in front of the TV whenever she was on, that’s why they sent me to dance school, to stop me blocking the view of the telly.”

As a child, N’Zuzi’s party-piece was Proud Mary, indeed you could say she was destined to play her current role, “Maybe there was something in the stars,” she agrees, admitting her road to the musical was “random”.

She explains, “I was in rock bands at the time and at several concerts I'd been asked to sing the likes of Proud Mary. I was working in Germany when the producers needed an alternate Tina and they emailed me. I thought, ‘Why not?’ So I went along and I got the job. It just happened.”

Tickets are priced from £28 for the Nottingham performances, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555. Tickets for Sheffield are priced from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.