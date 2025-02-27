Diversity will perform at Sheffield City Hall on March 13 and 14, 2026.

Diversity, the UK’s most successful dance group, has announced two performances in Sheffield as part of a tour.

The troupe will bring their new show, Soul, to the City Hall on March 13 and 14, 2026, with the second date scheduled as a matinee performance. Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, February 27 at 9.30am and are on general sale on Friday, February 28, 2025, available from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Soul, created by Ashley Banjo, is based around the technological advancements of artificial intelligence, what the future holds, and what it truly means to be human within the digital age.

Ashley said: “We are so excited to announce the Soul tour for 2026! It’s a privilege to be able to share our passion for dance and performance with audiences across the UK and Ireland. Since the beginning, Diversity has been about celebrating individuality and the power of storytelling, and the Soul tour will be no different. We can’t wait to create some unforgettable moments and connect with everyone. Get ready for something special!”

Diversity have once again partnered with anti-poverty charity The Trussell Trust who work to provide emergency food and support to those locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Upon ticket purchase, fans can opt-in to add a £1 donation to the charity per transaction. For more information go to www.trusselltrust.org.

Britain’s Got Talent launched Diversity to stardom in 2009 when the dance group won the third series of the popular TV show. The troupe has gone on to sell out multiple tours across the UK and Ireland, perform to the masses with countless television and live shows, receive the award for Virgin Media’s ‘Must See Moment of 2020’ at the British Academy Television Awards, and launch dance space Diversity Studio in 2023 based in its native Essex.

In 2023 Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE for his commitment and service to dance. Alongside his work choreographing and performing with Diversity, Ashley has devoted his time to teaching dance to communities, appeared as a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, offering his expertise as a host in multi award-winning The Real Full Monty and had the honour of co-presenting the Pride of Britain Awards, working alongside Carol Vorderman.

Diversity member Jordan Banjo, who is Ashley’s brother, has also hosted a variety of TV shows such as BBC One’s primetime and BAFTA-nominated The Greatest Dancer. Jordan and Diversity’s Perri Kiely also hold a prestigious slot on breakfast radio presenting KISS Breakfast every weekday.