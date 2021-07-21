Battle Cry play shines spotlight on PTSD in Buxton Fringe offering

Battle Cry is the story of a soldier, with 25 years’ service in the miltary, who finds it hard to open up about his PTSD when he attends a support session.

The play will be presented at High Peak Book Store & Cafe, Brierlow Bar, Buxton, on July 23 and 24 at 8pm.

Steve Cowley, who lives in Chesterfield and is a member of Hasland Theatre Company, stars in the one-man play which will strike a chord with every suffererer of PTSD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Cowley stars in Battle Cry at High Peak Book Sore & Cafe on July 23 and 24, 2021. Photo by Andrew Cowley.

Battle Cry is written by Matt Fox and adapted by Steve Cowley, who said: "The pandemic has brought mental health to the front of everyone’s mind, and we can’t think of a better subject to kick off our touring schedule with."