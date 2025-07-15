Tim Peake will share his adventures in space in presentations at Buxton Opera House at Vaillant Live in Derby (photo: Lee Collier)

British astronaut Tim Peake brings the awe and wonder of space travel past present and future to Derbyshire, when his latest tour blasts off across the country.

Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space sees Tim sharing extraordinary archive footage bringing to life the adventures of astronauts in a celebration of the historic human endeavour of space exploration.

Returning by popular demand following its debut last autumn, this latest leg of the tour includes dates at Buxton Opera House on Tuesday, September 23 and at Derby’s new Vaillant Live on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Tim Peake joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army – making history in December 2015 as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

He retired from the ESA in 2023 but has continued to work with them and the UK Space Agency as an ambassador for space to inspire young people to follow careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

There is nobody more qualified than Tim to recount stories from his own journey and bring to life many iconic and groundbreaking missions from the past.

He’ll reveal what spaceflight is really like: From the wondrous view of Earth, living in weightlessness, the unique dangers and unexpected moments of humour, to the years of training and gruelling psychological and physical pressures an astronaut must endure.

Tim said: “It seems like yesterday I was launching to space, and I still hold the very deep honour and excitement of that day very close.

"Being able to tour the country, with a special show like The Quest To Explore Space, where I can share just a small taste of what I experienced as an astronaut, reliving my own journey and sharing stories from those groundbreaking moments in space exploration, is absolutely fantastic.

“I hope the stories I share will give people a special insight into the magic of space and continue to inspire generations of future space explorers.”

Tickets cost £41 to see Tim Peake at Buxton, book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Tickets cost £43.50 for the show in Derby, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk