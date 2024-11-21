Santa Special at the Midland Railway - Butterley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sit back and let us get you into the Christmas Spirit with our Santa Special Event. The excitement begins as the steam train pulls out of Butterley Station and Santa makes his way down the carriages to visit each child at their seat. Of course, followed by his elves and helper with goodies for all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special festive treat features:

A visit from Santa on the train.

A gift for every child.

Butterley Station

An alcoholic miniature for every adult.

A cookie delivered to your seat for all adults and children.

A colouring book and pencils for each child.

Pinxton Puppet Show in a heated and decorated marquee after your train journey.

Heritage coach

Animatronics tableau.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treat Yourself to a Santa Special Private Compartment Experience!

Enjoy a festive trip in a private compartment with you and five friends or family members. This includes all of the other festive treats of standard class with the additional luxury of your own compartment! There are only seven compartments per trip so book early to avoid disappointment!

Each compartment ticket covers up to six passengers. Two extra infants travelling on the lap of an adult can be added at the time of booking for an additional charge. Please contact us if you need any further requirements.

Steam train ride for all the family

How to Book

Our Santa Special tickets are very popular and strictly limited, so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midland Railway – Butterley is located just off the A38, on the outskirts of Ripley, Derbyshire. Address - Butterley Station, Ripley, DE5 2QZ. Tel 01773 570140. www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk. Email – [email protected]