Santa Special at the Midland Railway - Butterley
This special festive treat features:
A visit from Santa on the train.
A gift for every child.
An alcoholic miniature for every adult.
A cookie delivered to your seat for all adults and children.
A colouring book and pencils for each child.
Pinxton Puppet Show in a heated and decorated marquee after your train journey.
Animatronics tableau.
Treat Yourself to a Santa Special Private Compartment Experience!
Enjoy a festive trip in a private compartment with you and five friends or family members. This includes all of the other festive treats of standard class with the additional luxury of your own compartment! There are only seven compartments per trip so book early to avoid disappointment!
Each compartment ticket covers up to six passengers. Two extra infants travelling on the lap of an adult can be added at the time of booking for an additional charge. Please contact us if you need any further requirements.
How to Book
Our Santa Special tickets are very popular and strictly limited, so please book early to avoid disappointment.
Midland Railway – Butterley is located just off the A38, on the outskirts of Ripley, Derbyshire. Address - Butterley Station, Ripley, DE5 2QZ. Tel 01773 570140. www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk. Email – [email protected]