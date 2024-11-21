Santa Special at the Midland Railway - Butterley

By Laura Greaves
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 19:18 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 09:28 GMT
Sit back and let us get you into the Christmas Spirit with our Santa Special Event. The excitement begins as the steam train pulls out of Butterley Station and Santa makes his way down the carriages to visit each child at their seat. Of course, followed by his elves and helper with goodies for all.

This special festive treat features:

A visit from Santa on the train.

A gift for every child.

Butterley StationButterley Station
Butterley Station

An alcoholic miniature for every adult.

A cookie delivered to your seat for all adults and children.

A colouring book and pencils for each child.

Pinxton Puppet Show in a heated and decorated marquee after your train journey.

Heritage coachHeritage coach
Heritage coach

Animatronics tableau.

Treat Yourself to a Santa Special Private Compartment Experience!

Enjoy a festive trip in a private compartment with you and five friends or family members. This includes all of the other festive treats of standard class with the additional luxury of your own compartment! There are only seven compartments per trip so book early to avoid disappointment!

Each compartment ticket covers up to six passengers. Two extra infants travelling on the lap of an adult can be added at the time of booking for an additional charge. Please contact us if you need any further requirements.

Steam train ride for all the familySteam train ride for all the family
Steam train ride for all the family

How to Book

Our Santa Special tickets are very popular and strictly limited, so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Midland Railway – Butterley is located just off the A38, on the outskirts of Ripley, Derbyshire. Address - Butterley Station, Ripley, DE5 2QZ. Tel 01773 570140. www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk. Email[email protected]

