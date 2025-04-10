Ripley accountant to host Mental Health & Wellness Event

Director, Kevin Drew

Ascentant Accountancy based in Ripley are hosting a Mental Health & Wellness Event to provide signposting, support and advice to those needing help or supporting those that need help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free Drop In Event will run between Midday and 2pm on Wednesday 30th April at the Ascentant Accountancy office on Oxford Street, Ripley.

Registration is not required and anyone interested will be able to turn up at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Peer to Peer Support Groups will be available such as Mentell, Derbyshire Recovery and Peer Support Service, Rethink Mental Illness, Derbyshire Suicide Prevention and Derby Safe Haven.

Ascentant Accountancy Ripley

The Drop in Event is aimed at anyone who needs support or guidance and will provide an opportunity to find out more about support available in the Local Community and provide practical advice and how to access services.

Mentell is a Charity that provide Mens Groups for over 18s to talk in a Safe and Confidential Space, while Derbyshire Recovery and Peer to Peer Support support those to improve their Mental Health and reconnect with the Local Community.

Derby Safe Haven provide crisis Support to those needing immediate assistance and Rethink Mental Illness improve the lives of people severely affected by mental illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ascentant Accountancy Director, Kevin Drew said "We are proud to support the Local Community and we do support those in financial distress on a regular basis where they are in debt or financial difficulty. Helping to bring together support for those by hosting this event is really important to us and we are humbled to host this with Mentell and Erewash Voluntary Action.

Hosting this event is the latest in our Community Outreach Program such as offering our Business lounge for free to Charities, CIC's and Community Groups, offering free Photocopying to the Local Community, providing low cost Co Working space and free networking events and Workshops."

Anyone who would like further details on the drop in event can contact Kevin by emailing [email protected].