Photographer focuses on hidden Derbyshire talent for new book

A Derbyshire based portrait photographer has focused on top local talent for a new book to be published this month.

Over the years, Jen Mason’s portfolio has included a Derby based EastEnders and Coronation Street actor, national and international professional models, and local celebrities, alongside her regular portrait photography.

Now she has zoomed-in on “some outstanding talented individuals” who had previously gone under the radar for a new picture-led book titled ‘Lives Less Ordinary.’

Jen, 52, has documented 15 local independent Derbyshire businesses, highlighting in words and pictures, their stories, creativity and achievements.

Jen Mason with her new book

The stunning images tell their own story from sparks flying from the work of a female welder to close-ups of the concentration and detail that goes into embroidery. There is even an image of a ballet dancer, barefoot in the street stopping traffic in Castle Donington.

She said: “Creating images that encapsulate and showcase their style has challenged me creatively and I’ve grown as a photographer as a result of this project.”

The Nottingham-born photographer has run Jen Mason Photography since 2006. She made Derby her home 14 years ago.

Moving into Banks Mill Studios, in Bridge Street, Derby, in December last year she was unknowingly moving in alongside some niche, independent businesses that would go on to inspire her first book.

The mum of one said: “I quickly realised the local talent hidden away. Every room within this landmark building is occupied by a start-up, independently owned business and they are all wonderful artists that largely go under the radar locally. I am sure many others don’t know what skills are on our doorstep.

“I wanted to shine a light on them, so I’ve visually documented them in their workplaces.”

Banks Mill Studios is owned and run by the University of Derby. The space is designed to inspire and provide a platform for the university’s students and graduates as well as creative entrepreneurs not connected with the university. While quietly working away locally, some of the businesses based at Banks Mill and included in the book have been making a big noise nationally and within their individual industries.

For instance, Alan Goodwin, who runs Stitched by Alan has appeared on BBC1’s Make it at Market, with his bespoke pet portraits. Each portrait is embroidered freehand to create decorative masterpieces.

Another local star celebrated in the book is Tom Hawk, a composer who has recently been accepted into Bafta’s Connect membership programme. Some of Tom’s recent work includes the score for upcoming feature film ‘Psyche.’ Tom also co-scored Ascendant Studios’ video game “Immortals of Aveum” which was published by EA Originals.

And age is no barrier when it comes to talent. Inventor and entrepreneur Max Palfrey is just 11 years old and yet he has already been featured on ITV’s This Morning programme with Alison Hammond and Paddy McGuinness after creating the Fidget-T, a t-shirt designed with neurodivergent kids in mind.

Jen said: “Derbyshire has some amazing talent, and the book celebrates just some of them. Banks Mill is just full of wonderful people, and I’ve selected just a few for book one alongside talent in the wider Derbyshire area. Another book will follow.”

Each subject in book one has four pages dedicated to them. Designed in magazine style, the 8" x 8" book has an initial print run of 200 copies. It is priced at £20.00 and will initially be on sale during an Open Studios event and locally at selected stores.

Open Studios is a free event taking place at Banks Mill on Friday, November 22 from 4-7 pm, and continuing Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, 10am –5pm. Over 50 creatives including artists, designers, makers and creative services businesses will be showcasing their work over the building’s five floors. Pictures from the book will be exhibited in Jen’s studio.