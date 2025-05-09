Peaky Blinders star takes title role in Buxton opera
The Impresario was originally composed in 1786 as Viennese court entertainment. The story is reimagined with a modern twist by director Christopher Gillett, who also provides the English spoken text. This production features the Buxton International Festival Orchestra, conducted by Jane Glover and Iwan Davies.
Commenting, Christopher Gillett said: “The production blends sharp comedy with Mozart’s brilliant music. The addition of Richard McCabe in the title role is the icing on the cake for this show-stopper.”
Other cast members include soprano Jane Burnell as Mademoiselle Silberklang, tenor Conor Prendiville as Monsieur, baritone Dan D’Souza as Buff, baritone Owain Rowlands as John,
mezzo-soprano Inguna Morozova as Evie and tenor Jamie MacDougall as Dan.
BOX OFFICE
The Impresario is at Buxton Opera House on July 17, 21, 24, and 26, 2025.
Tel: 01298 72190
buxtonfestival.co.uk