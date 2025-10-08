On Repair Day, Chesterfield Repair Café is celebrating community repair and calling on the UK government to prioritise repair and reuse

Chesterfield Repair Café is marking International Repair Day on 18th October as part of its regular monthly event held on the third Saturday of the month.

At our events, local residents are encouraged to bring along all types of household fixes and our volunteer fixers will help you to repair them. Anything from a toaster that no longer toasts, a toy that won’t ‘get up and go’ or a dress that’s showing off more than you’d like is acceptable. The Chesterfield Repair Café has been running since 2016 and, from 2018 has been held monthly. All that work has prevented over 2,000kg of waste going to landfill and, further, prevented around 17,000kg CO2 being emitted into the atmosphere.

International Repair Day celebrates the power of community repair to prevent waste and learn skills together. We expect there to be 100 events in the UK and over 1000 globally, and for this edition to be even better than the last, with events already registered in Aotearoa New Zealand, Taiwan, The Philippines, India, Moldova, Brazil, Panama, Canada, the USA, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and more. In the UK alone, there are more than 700 repair cafes holding fixing events throughout the year. People can find their closest at https://communityrepairnetwork.org.uk/find.

This year, groups and organisations around the world have come together to focus on the urgent issue of software obsolescence. Just four days before International Repair Day, Microsoft will end automatic support for Windows 10. Data shows that this end to free and automatic software updates will render around 400 million computers unsecure and has the potential to generate over 700 million kg of e-waste, adding to the 62 billion kg of e-waste (electrical waste) produced globally each year, of which the UK is the second highest producer per person.

Woody gets a re-boot.

At Chesterfield Repair Café, visitors are welcome to bring their laptops along to discuss these issues and talk through the options before deciding to bin their current model.

In the UK, as the UK government prepares to release a new Circular Economy Strategy for consultation, groups are highlighting this issue through a renewed push for MPs to support the UK Repair and Reuse Declaration. The Declaration calls for measures to make repair easier for everyone by all of the following: making repair more affordable; expanding our Right to Repair regulations; helping the public choose more repairable products; supporting repair training and apprenticeships; and prioritising reuse when waste is processed. The Repair and Reuse Declaration can be signed at Repairreusedeclaration.uk

Andie, who does sewing repairs at Chesterfield Repair Café says:

"I've been a volunteer at the Repair Cafe for a year and really enjoy helping people find solutions to their clothing and textile repairs, from sewing on a button to replacing a zip to mending a tear. Often, we can show visitors simple fixes that they can have a go at themselves. It's so important to extend the life of clothing and avoid contributing to the huge mountain of textiles in landfill. Visitors enjoy seeing a favourite piece of clothing being brought back to life and also love the refreshments on offer when they visit.

Let's work this out together.

Fiona Dear, Co-Director, The Restart Project, says:

“On International Repair Day we celebrate the power of communities around the world to resist premature obsolescence, implementing alternatives and sharing skills to protect people and the planet from manufacturers' throwaway approaches. Meanwhile ironically the end of Windows 10 support coincides with ‘E-waste Day’.

We need Microsoft to extend free, automatic support for Windows 10. And we need legislation to make software obsolescence illegal for all products. With the UK’s Circular Economy Strategy, the new DEFRA minister, Emma Reynolds has a chance to stop us sleep-walking into further software obsolescence disasters.

Everyone should have easy access to low cost repair and that’s why we’re asking MPs to sign their support for the UK Repair and Reuse Declaration this Repair Day. Most people don’t like throwing away usable things. Government policies can stem the tide of throwaway products through making repair easier, cheaper and more accessible, and making reuse a priority over recycling.