New 3,500 venue opening in Derby this weekend

Derby's new 3,500 seater venue, Becketwell Live, is officially opening its doors this Saturday. With loads of incredible acts already announced such as John Bishop, it’s all happening at Derby’s new home of live events!

The venue is kicking off with two events on Saturday, April 5. The first event - Introducing Becketwell Live – starts at 12pm and is in partnership with BBC Radio Derby and BBC Introducing. There will be loads of prizes up for grabs, a whopping 50% off food and drink, and four local acts have been given the opportunity to officially open the amazing new venue.

Then from 7pm, local legends Cassette Roulette and Deco will be taking to the stage in the second of a venue-opening double header, to give the people of Derby an unforgettable day of live music.Again, guests can take advantage of 50% off food and drink and tickets are only £5, with all money made from ticket sales will go straight to the Becketwell Regeneration.

Marcus Sheehan, General Manager of Becketwell Live, said: “This is a huge moment for everyone involved with Becketwell Live. We want the venue to be something the people of Derby can be proud of, so giving local artists the chance to be the first to play here feels the best way to officially open.”

John Bishop, Jason Manford and Boyzlife already confirmed to play at Becketwell Live

“We can already see that there’s a real appetite for live events here in Derby, and we’ll be doing everything we can to deliver the best live experiences for everyone who walks through our doors!”

Head to the Becketwell Live events page to check out all the great acts already confirmed. Enjoy hilarious comedians such as Jason Manford, great music from the likes of Boyzlife, and brilliant days out listening to stories from astronaut Tim Peake – there’s something for everyone!

The venue also has a brand-new £1 million Live Lounge available for networking events, dinners or conferences.

To keep up to date with new announcements, competitions and get exclusive presale ticket access, sign up to their newsletter!