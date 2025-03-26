‘I can’t raise millions but just helping one person will be worthwhile’ as Chesterfield man walks in honour of wife who passed with blood cancer

In a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Janet, Steven Clark from Chesterfield is taking on a ‘Walk of Light’ in support of Blood Cancer UK. Janet who was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of blood cancer in June 2023, sadly passed away aged 56 in November of that year.

Steven shared his motivation for taking on his own walk: "Janet was such a loving person, with a heart of gold, she was always ready to help others. Our home together was full of love and care, she would always have a cuppa ready for me when I got home from work. We had our routines and our adventures too.”

After dedicating herself to raising their children, Janet later took on a cleaning job, which she loved. This new chapter in their lives allowed them to enjoy more time together, traveling to Bulgaria and taking frequent weekend getaways, particularly to Lincoln, a place that became special to them.

Steven fondly recalled a surprise trip to Lincoln for their 25th wedding anniversary: “That trip was so special to us that we made it a tradition to go back every year. We had so many plans for more adventures, but life has a cruel way of changing things.”

Steven’s Walk of Light is scheduled to start at Chesterfield's Old Whittington, taking him around Queen's Park, covering approximately ten miles.

For Steven, this walk is not only about honouring Janet’s memory but also about increasing awareness of blood cancers like Burkitt lymphoma and ensuring others do not go through what they did.

Burkitt lymphoma is a rare, fast-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and the symptoms of the disease mainly depend on where in your body the lymphoma cells collect.

Janet initially had severe headaches, which she thought were migraines. It was only after further testing that she was diagnosed with the aggressive disease. Despite undergoing intensive chemotherapy and showing signs of improvement, the cancer returned rapidly and there was nothing more that could be done.

Although adjusting to life without Janet has been incredibly difficult, Steven said: “I know we can't raise millions, but even if it helps just one person it will be worthwhile. Before Janet’s diagnosis, I knew little about blood cancer. So many of Janet’s friends and colleagues had never heard of Burkitt lymphoma either. If we can educate more people and raise funds for Blood Cancer UK, we can make a difference.

Steven also expressed his gratitude to Ashgate Hospice for their incredible support during Janet’s illness:

“They couldn’t have helped us more. From practical assistance to emotional support, they were there every step of the way. I never left Janet’s side in those final days.”

Rachel Mann-Bradbury from Blood Cancer UK said: "Steven's determination to raise awareness and support for blood cancer research is truly inspiring. His commitment reflects the strength and courage Janet displayed throughout her journey with blood cancer. If you want to join thousands of people across the country you can as we walk together on 29th March 2025 to fund vital blood cancer research.”

For more information on Steven's Walk of Light and to contribute to Blood Cancer UK, please visit https://walkoflight.bloodcancer.org.uk/fundraising/steves-fundraising-page2026