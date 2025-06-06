Gearing up for Carers Week 2025

Unpaid carers in Derbyshire can find support, information and advice at a number of events and activities for Carers Week 2025.

From a wellbeing walk in the beautiful Peak District to three carers roadshows across the county, there’s lots on offer.

National Carers Week starts on Monday 9 June and aims to raise awareness of the support available for unpaid carers and the huge contribution they make to their families, communities and society.

Derbyshire County Council is backing several events in partnership with Derbyshire Carers Association (DCA) which supports more than 11,400 carers in Derbyshire.

The following events are being hosted by DCA:

Wellbeing Walk with Natural England – Monday 9 June,10am. Lathkill Dale footpath, DE45 1JH. No need to book, just turn up. Walk due to finish by noon.

– Monday 9 June,10am. Lathkill Dale footpath, DE45 1JH. No need to book, just turn up. Walk due to finish by noon. Carers Roadshow , A day just for you! Three carers roadshows are taking place across the county where carers can connect with services, discover helpful resources and access a wellbeing activity designed to recharge and support them. No booking required. The roadshows are taking place at the following locations: Clay Cross Social Centre , Market Place, S45 9JE, Monday 9 June 11am-3pm; Glebe Community Centre , Crich, DE4 5EU, Tuesday 10 June 11am-3pm; Hartington Village Hall , Hall Hide Lane, Hartington, SK17 0AP, Wednesday 11 June 1-5pm.

– Tuesday 10 June, 11am. Derby DE1 3GP. No booking required. Ashgate Hospice Drop-in – Wednesday 11 June, drop in between 10am-noon, Ashgate Road, Old Brampton, Chesterfield, S42 7JD. No booking needed.

To access the events and activities, you’ll need to be an unpaid carer for a person living in Derbyshire.

For more information about the events visit derbyshire.gov.uk/carersweek or contact DAACSS on 01773 833833 or email [email protected]

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care Councillor Joss Barnes said: “Carers in Derbyshire play a vital role in supporting and looking after their loved ones whether they’re family - such as a partner, mother, father, son or daughter - or a friend.

“The services DCA provides on our behalf are there to support Derbyshire carers year-round and during this year’s Carers Week we want to highlight what’s available and offer people the chance to meet other carers like themselves, get advice, information and support and perhaps enjoy a relaxing massage or country walk.”

Derbyshire County Council’s Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service – which is delivered by Derbyshire Carers Association on its behalf – includes:

An information and advice helpline

Face to face, home visits and telephone support

Planning for emergencies

Support groups

Carer’s assessments

Skills for caring

Financial and welfare benefit advice

Social activities and events

Volunteering and more.

Helen Weston, of Derbyshire Carers Association, said: “As Chief Executive Officer of Derbyshire Carers Association I am proud to stand alongside Derbyshire County Council and our partner organisations during this year’s Carers Week as we come together to recognise, support and celebrate our incredible unpaid carers.

“Carers Week is not only a time to highlight the invaluable contribution that unpaid carers make to their families, friends, and communities - often at great personal sacrifice – but is also a vital opportunity to reach those who may not recognise themselves as carers.

“Many people see themselves as a spouse, parent, child, or friend, unaware that the support they provide - whether physical, emotional, or practical - places them firmly within the caring community. If this sounds like you, we encourage you to come forward, connect with us and find out what support is available.”

A carer is anyone including children and adults who provide unpaid support with day to day living tasks or personal care to a family member, partner, or friend. The person they care for could be ill, frail, suffer from a physical or mental health condition or impairment, is autistic, living with dementia, drug, or alcohol dependent.