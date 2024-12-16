Full celebrity and professional dancer line-up announced for Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour 2025

Following the captivating Saturday night Strictly final on BBC One, the full line-up of celebrities and professional dancers for next year’s highly anticipated Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour are announced today.

The 30 sparkle-filled shows, which kick off in January 2025, feature seven FAB-U-LOUS couples: Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas; Montell Douglas and Kai Widdrington; Wynne Evans and Katya Jones; Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec; JB Gill, Amy Dowden and Lauren Oakley; Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola; Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

They will be joined on tour by more magnificent professional dancers: Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystal plus Robbie Kmetoni and Jake Leigh, adding to the glitz and the glamour of this supersized live tour.

Not forgetting the legendary Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and joining the tour for the first time, Motsi Mabuse. The cast will be completed with the sensational tour host, BBC Two’s Strictly - It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara.

Janette Manrara said: “Wow - what an incredible line-up of couples we have on the tour next year! Arena audiences around the country are in for a real treat. It’s going to be a blast to be back with all the pros and, as an extra special treat, it will be a joy to welcome back the lovely Amy Dowden. Get ready for an evening of pure Strictly entertainment for the whole family - bigger and better than ever before!”

Strictly's Live Tour celebrates all the joy of the TV series, showcasing the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is synonymous with – providing audiences of all ages up and down the country the opportunity to experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage in their hometown or city.

Not only are the arena audiences treated to the spectacular roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will of course provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance - we couldn’t stop them if we tried - but the ultimate power lies with the audience. A text for their favourite couple is all it takes; their votes will decide who wins!

Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

Tickets for Utilita Arena Sheffield on 21 January 2025 2.30pm & 7.30pm are on sale now.