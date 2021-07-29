Outdoor screenings of family films in Chesterfield will see money roll in for Cash for Kids charity

Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club will host the screenings at Dunston Road on bank holiday Monday, August 30, 2021.

Toy Story will be shown at 11.30am, Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 3.30pm and Grease at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person per film.

Staff from Serendipity Healthcare Ltd, sponsor of the outdoor cinema day in Chesterfield.

Proceeds will go to Cash for Kids which supports young people affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

Grants range from £1,000 to £3,000 and support children from birth up to and including 18 years of age.

Initiatives which the charity has backed in Derbyshire include breakfast clubs, after-school clubs and summer camps and equipping young people who have failed at school with the key skills of maths, English and IT.

Cash for Kids charity manager Allan Ogle, who is helping to organise the event, said: “After such a turbulent 18 months I’m really pleased to help bring this fabulous event to Chesterfield.

“Tickets for similar events can range around £15 per person and after all the economic struggle of late this provides a perfect opportunity to bring the family or meet with your friends. The funds raised will be supporting our upcoming projects to help children across Chesterfield and the wider region.”

Gates open 90 minutes before each film starts where guests will be able to enjoy a selection of food, snacks and drinks. The charity is also hosting fundraising games to win prizes before each film starts.

The event is sponsored by healthcare provider Serendipity Healthcare Ltd, whose head office is on Dunston Road, Chesterfield, and supported by Greatest Hits Radio North Derbyshire on Foxwood Road, Chesterfield.