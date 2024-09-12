Killing Eve screenwriters join EE TV for new mini drama 'The Search'

New research lays bare the nation’s telly tensions, revealing that the average household has 18 TV 'dramas’ a week, as families bicker over what to watch and when, what kids can watch, as well as bad habits and poor sofa etiquette. Brits are spending an average of two-and-a-half hours per week squabbling over the telly; the equivalent of watching Gladiator or the average soap omnibus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EE has teamed up with Killing Eve writers Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth, to shine a light on the need to take the tension out of telly, by creating a new TV mini drama called The Search.

To support the release of significant updates to its EE TV service and its new ad campaign, EE's study reveals that the average TV tiff lasts 8.5 minutes, meaning households are spending two-and-a-half hours a week squabbling over what to watch and when, time enough to watch the film Gladiator or an entire Hollyoaks omnibus. This amounts to a whopping five-and-a-half days per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third of viewers (34%) admit these quarrels have led to “streaming exclusion", where they are banished to watch their favourite show elsewhere in (or out of) the house. One in eight (12%) said the most unusual place they have been expelled to is their garden or shed, while one in 25 (4%) have had no choice but to retire to the loo.

EE TV's mini-drama The Search highlights the UK's telly tensions

TV is now a bigger bone of contention in many households than other common arguments. One in five people (21%) say they fall out more over the TV than they do about household chores, while one in six (16%) say it causes more turbulence than their in-laws.

Two-thirds (63%) of Brits admit their viewing behaviour has sparked a row, making bad viewing habits the second-biggest source of conflict among all adults after what to watch (70%). For parents, the most common TV dramas are about what shows their children should watch and their screentime, with three in four (75%) saying these had fuelled arguments.

When it comes to bad habits, dozing off in front of the box is the most common viewing crime, with more than a third (37%) confessing to being repeat offenders. This is followed by not paying attention to shows or films (33%), binge watching (26%), or asking too many questions (19%).

The UK’s top 10 TV bad habits

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falling asleep

Not paying attention

Binge watching

Asking too many questions

Constant channel surfing

Hogging the remote control

Eating loudly or messily

Spoiling shows you have seen that other have not

Watching ahead on shared programmes

Watching too many trailers

Looking across the country, people from Manchester are the most likely to talk over shows or films (28%), those in Belfast are the biggest 'hoggers' of the remote (18%), while those from Birmingham are the worst offenders for munching and crunching while viewing (12%).

Two-thirds (68%) of UK households subscribe to video on demand services and, with an ever-increasing volume of content, choosing what to watch is become harder and harder1. Netflix alone is reported to be bringing over 530 new originals to screens this year2. With its TV service, EE is on a mission to take the tension out of telly. Designed to offer a truly flexible TV experience for the busiest homes. EE TV provides a wide range of choice and flexible access to the latest and greatest premium content from the likes of Sky, Netflix, Apple TV and BBC iPlayer, so it’s never been simpler to find something to watch.

Additionally, the multi-room option available on the EE set-top box or the EE TV App on Apple TV means families can watch what they want, at the same time, in different rooms – for free – if they can't agree or don’t want to settle down together.

Psychologist and TV presenter Emma Kenny commented: “Disagreements over TV choices stem from the differing needs and preferences of each individual. Television is a shared activity, yet each family member may seek something unique from it, whether it's relaxation, excitement, or intellectual stimulation. These differences can create tension when everyone’s needs aren’t met simultaneously”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by this consumer research, customer insights, and to celebrate key updates to its TV service, EE is also launching a new mini drama called The Search, which highlights the tensions telly can cause in in the modern family. Written by twin sisters Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth – who shot to fame writing for hit BBC series Killing Eve – and directed by Bafta-nominated director Gary Tarn, the short drama will be available to view HERE and will feature on EE TV.

Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth said: “We create drama for a living, and as twin sisters growing up together and vying for the remote control, we were intrigued by the idea of exploring the real-life thrills, and spills that occur in households every night. This project for EE TV shines a light on the humorous yet often frustrating process of ensuring you get to watch what you want, when you want; something that can bring out the best – and worst – in all of us.”

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Demand Generation Communications Director at EE commented: “Our research into the nation’s viewing habits has shown just how difficult it now is to navigate countless streaming services and settle on something to watch, especially in busy households where viewing needs are so changeable.

“For most people in the UK, TV is a passion not a pastime, so switching on the box should always feel a bit special, and help to dissolve household tension, not create it. EE TV is designed to offer something for everyone, matching your viewing preferences however – and wherever – you want to watch. Whether you are catching up with the latest film or boxset on-demand, or want to record a live show, we have you covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve loved teaming up with Henrietta and Jessica on The Search and think their tongue-in-cheek approach to drama has touched on something we can all recognise, by shining a light on the everyday drama of family life.”

Images from the making of The Search can be seen here, the mini-drama will soon be available to watch on EE TV.

For more information on EE TV, visit: www.ee.co.uk/tv