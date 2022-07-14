Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer to light up cinema screens in Derbyshire by starring in UK premiere of West End play

Jodie will play a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge, where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Suzie Miller’s creation will be captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End and released to cinemas on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Jodie, who won a BAFTA award for her portrayal of Oksana Astankova/Villanelle in Killing Eve, said: “I am delighted that our production of Prima Facie will be available to watch in cinemas across the world. Alongside our ticketing initiatives this is another way that we can make sure that this play is accessible to anyone that would like to see it.”