Roll call of your 14 favourite shows at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre and Winding Wheel

From the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Giovanni Pernice to Mercury Music Prize nominee Seth Lakeman to iconic soap star Patrick Duffy The Winding Wheel and the Pomegranate Theatre lay on a wealth of entertainment to suit all tastes and ages.

The most popular show of the year in terms of box office revenue is the pantomime. The 2022/2023 festive season offering is Sleeping Beauty, running at the Winding Wheel instead of the Pomegranate for the first time. The reason for this is that the Pomegranate will be shut for a major refurbishment programme due to get underway this summer.

Meanwhile, we asked the Derbyshire Times social media followers on Facebook to name their favourite shows at either of the venues.

Monica Kirby posted: “Saw Alice Roberts last week, she was superb. But Menopause the Musical 2 has to take the prize.”

Beverly Robinson wrote: “Dirty Dusting at Pomegranate and That’ll be the Day at Winding Wheel! Both brilliant.”

Daniel Kemp said: “Starsailor were absolutely fantastic.”

And a Christmas Carol made a long-lasting impression on Steve Potter who saw the show way back in 1970!

Beverly Drummond's favourite show was The Mousetrap.

Carol Percival singled out The Bee Gees tribute show You Win Again.

Thomas Tit posted: "When Ray Harryhausen came and showed all the figures from Jason and the Argonauts and other movies he did special effects for."

Ann Carlile wrote: "One of the many we have see is Blood Brothers." Gillian Watters posted: "Blood Brothers at Winding Wheel was fantastic.