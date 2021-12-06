André Rieu's sparkling Christmas concert will be screened in Derbyshire cinemas

Andre is accompanied by a sparkling crew of musicians and guest singers in his festive concert film (Photo: Andre Rieu Productions/Piece of Magic Entertainment).

Traditional carols, romantic waltzes and festive classics including Jingle Bells, O Holy Night, Hallelujah, alongside a show stopping performance of Walking In The Air, will feature in a film that sparkles with seasonal cheer.

André invites you to his hometown of Maastricht and his newly created Winter Palace, complete with 150 chandeliers and 50 Venetian candelabra, where a stage is sandwiched between two ice rinks. Inside the palace a cast of hundreds, including André’s much-loved Johann Strauss Orchestra and the magnificient Maastricht Dance & Ice Skate Company present a dazzling show.

Internationally renowned Andre will perform under snowfall and Christmas lights, accompanied by guests such as Donij van Doorn and Anna Majchrzak, the Platin Tenors and The Golden Voices of Gospel.

Showing for one weekend only, December 4 and 5, Christmas with André will be screened at Chesterfield Cineworld, Ritz Belper, Odeon Derby. The film will be shown at The George, Tideswell, on December 7.

André said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year, and nothing could be better than spending it with my friends, family and fans in my hometown. I want to invite my cinema audiences on this beautiful journey to my Christmas wonderland.”

Hosted by Charlotte Hawkins, cinemas audiences will also enjoy exclusive backstage access, alongside new interviews with André revealing how he brought his Winter Palace to life!

Sure to be an unforgettable yuletide treat for the whole family, Christmas with André is the perfect giftin the run-up to Christmas, guaranteeing to get audiences into the holiday spirit.

Christmas with Andre will be screened in Chesterfield, Belper, Derby and Tideswell (photo: Andre Rieu Productions/Piece of Magic Entertainment).

Affectionately dubbed ‘the King of the Waltz’ by fans in all corners of the globe, André is undoubtedly one of the biggest classical artists in the world, having sold more than 40 million records worldwide, and selling more than 700,000 tickets each year, as well as his annual Maastricht cinema shows repeatedly breaking box office records year after year.