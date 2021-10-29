What's on at Chesterfield's Christmas Market this year in 2021 and will it be going ahead?

As of right now, Chesterfield’s Christmas market is set to go ahead, despite a few others across the country facing the threat of cancellation.

There have been concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but no such fears seem to be affecting the market at this early stage.

So far, there’s set to be plenty of fun treats and trinkets to buy for Christmas time. The full details of what will be on sale at the market aren’t currently available, but we do know of a few companies who have stated that they’ll be involved.

For example, the butcher firms of Hodkin W and R B Elliot & Son will both be present and will have their own market stalls. They’ll be selling a variety of meat based products, including poultry and other meats associated with the season.

Lamb’s Cupcakes are also advertised, selling a huge array of goods for the holidays. Among the treats they’re offering are Christmas cakes, buns and puddings – there’s also the Fruit and Nut Centre, who will be selling, as you’d expect, seasonal fruits and nuts.

As well as this, Davidson’s Cheese Factor will also be at the market if you’d like to stock up for some late-night Christmas snacks.

Chesterfield Artisan Market

Of course, there’s more to get your hands on than just food. Chesterfield’s Artisan Market will be around for couple of days – it’s scheduled to show up on November 28th and December 19th (both of which are Sundays). It’s an event that prides itself on its uniqueness, given its emphasis on things made by hand on a small scale, rather than manufactured.

Here, you’ll be able to purchase a plethora of charming, hand made gifts and decorations for the festive season. You’re also encouraged to get up and dance, as live entertainment will be on throughout the two days.

There’s food to buy here too, of course. Alongside meat and cheese sellers, there’s also expected to be a selection of bakers at the event, selling cookies, cakes and a myriad of other sweet treats.

Additionally, local residents of Chesterfield will be able to visit the Christmas Artisan Market for free with their residents’ parking permit (if you plan on travelling to the event by car).

Chesterfield Record Fair

That’s not all – Chesterfield’s Record Fair is expected to set up shop in town a couple of times over the Christmas period. If you’re a budding or avid vinyl collector, this is something you’d definitely enjoy – it’s amazing what you can find at these things.

At least 40 different vinyl traders are thought to be showing up, each bringing a huge collection. Almost every genre of music has representation amongst the traders, too. The event itself has been organised by AA Record Fairs, who are known for setting up record fairs across the country.