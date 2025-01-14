Everyone Active East Region commercial team to take on national 3 Peaks Challenge in aid of Breast Cancer Now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A colleague and partner suppliers’ team from Everyone Active’s East Region Commercial Team is gearing up to tackle the iconic National 3 Peaks Challenge this April, in support of Breast Cancer Now.

Led by Matlock resident Craig Allen, regional commercial manager, the team of colleagues and representatives from partner companies, will take on the challenge which involves climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wddfa (Snowdon) – within 24 hours on Friday, 4 April.

The team’s goal is to raise £5,000 for the charity whilst covering the 23-plus miles of hiking, 10,000 feet of ascent and travel of more than 450 miles between the peaks. The challenge may be completed in winter conditions, with snow expected on the peak of Ben Nevis.

Craig Allen, taking part in the 215-mile Race Across Scotland.

Leading leisure centre operator, Everyone Active is currently raising funds for Breast Cancer Now as one of its partner charities. Chosen for its vital work in providing life-changing support to those affected by the UK’s most common cancer, Breast Cancer Now funds critical research and brings hope to thousands of individuals and their families each year.

“We’re proud to represent Everyone Active in supporting Breast Cancer Now. This challenge is a way for colleagues to push their limits and demonstrate their team spirit, alongside our valued partner suppliers, whilst contributing to a cause which touches so many lives,” Craig said. “It’s not going to be easy and we will need to perform at our best, especially if we face difficult weather conditions, but we are committed in our support of such a worthwhile charity.

To support the team’s efforts and help make a difference, visit their fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/3peaks-challenge-everyone-active.

The team and the challenge aheadThe challenge will bring together a team from Everyone Active’s East Region Commercial Team with selected colleagues from leisure centres across the area and representatives from some of the company’s suppliers, such as Creative62 design agency and N2. display solutions.

Training for the National 3 Peaks Challenge is well underway with several team members meeting regularly to hike. Participants are also building endurance, stamina and mental resilience to tackle the mountains and long travel distances between, training at Everyone Active’s gyms and leisure centres. This challenge is as much about teamwork as it is about individual effort.

The team will be supported logistically by other members of the commercial team who will play key roles as the crew, coordinating tight schedules, ensuring the team has everything they need, from food and hydration to rest stops.

Mountain leader Orange John, who has a long-affinity with the National 3-Peaks, will guide the challenge. His experience and safety-first approach will be instrumental in helping the team navigate the unpredictable conditions of the three peaks.

Skill Coaches, a trusted transport partner, will provide a 34 seater coach and drivers, ensuring the team can travel safely and efficiently between peaks.

Craig and the team are calling on supporters, colleagues and the wider community to join them in this monumental effort by donating to their fundraising campaign. "Every donation counts and will help Breast Cancer Now fund world-class research and continue to be there for anyone affected by breast cancer," Craig added: “We want to say a huge thank you to the team at Everyone Active for organising their Three Peaks Challenge to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now. It has been an incredible start to the partnership which launched in August 2024 and it’s brilliant to see so many colleagues getting involved to support the charity.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with around 55,000 women and 400 men diagnosed every year. The money they raise through this challenge will help fund our pioneering research and specialist support services for anyone affected by this devastating disease.” Carrie Green, Associate Director of Partnerships and Engagement at Breast Cancer Now.