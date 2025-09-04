Dronfield’s St John’s Church to host special events for Heritage Open Days

The team behind the project – from (left to right) Jack Clare, Holywell Glass, project manager Richard Godley and Sue Murphy, Church DPC Project Co-ordinator.

Visitors will have the chance to explore one of North East Derbyshire’s most historic buildings and see its newly restored medieval stained glass windows when St John’s Parish Church opens to the public later this month.

The Grade I listed church will be welcoming visitors from Saturday 13th to Tues 16th September (10am–3.30pm daily) as part of the national Heritage Open Days programme. The events will showcase the building’s rich history, including its remarkable 13th-century stained glass – recently returned to the church after months of expert conservation work.

A special window re-dedication service will take place on Sunday 14th September from 10am to 11am, giving the community an opportunity to reflect on the significance of the glass and the role it has played in the church’s near-1,000-year history.

In addition, Saturday 13th September at 11am will see the launch of a new Medieval Stained Glass Heritage Trail leaflet. The trail, which begins at St John’s, highlights churches across the wider North East Derbyshire area with historic stained glass and encourages exploration of their artistic and spiritual legacy. The leaflet offers historical insights and practical guidance for visiting each site.

The re-installation process

The stained-glass conservation at St John’s was made possible thanks to a £179,541 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, awarded to support the restoration of the windows and surrounding stonework. The funding has also enabled new interpretation materials, research into the church’s history, and the creation of volunteering and educational opportunities for the local community.

Sue Murphy, Church DPC Project Co-ordinator, said: “We’re proud to be able share these extraordinary windows with the public. They are part of Dronfield’s wider heritage and have been part of our church’s story for over 700 years. Their restoration has been a true community effort. This is a chance for people to reconnect with the past and appreciate the craftsmanship and meaning behind these historic works of art.”

Volunteer guides will be on hand throughout the four days to offer insights into the church’s history and the conservation process. Visitors will also be able to view the newly launched trail leaflet, which positions St John’s as a key starting point for discovering medieval stained glass across the region.

Event Summary

Location: St John’s Parish Church, Church Street, Dronfield S18 1QB

Dates: Saturday 13th, Sunday 14th, Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th September 2025

Open: 9am – 5pm pm daily

Special Service: Sunday 14th (10am – 11am) – Window Re-dedication

Trail Launch: Saturday 13th (11am) – Heritage Trail Leaflet Launch