Discover something new in The Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse

This autumn and winter, Sheffield Theatres’ Playhouse season sees vibrant new writing, favourites from the fringe and explosive ideas brought to life on stage with these upcoming touring productions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s 1993 and Mum won’t let Alice go to Funderland because Belfast is burning. Fast forward to the present day, where Alice meets Tim, finally falling in love, but can she escape the legacy of a childhood shaped by conflict or will everything blow up in her face?

Troubled is an explosive tale of love, loss and human connection – told with tea and biscuits. This 60-minute solo performance blends storytelling, projection and audience interaction to reckon with the past and offer us hope for the future. Playing on Tuesday 4 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look After Your Knees is a new solo performance by theatre maker, performer and physical comedian Natalie Bellingham, playing on Wednesday, November 12. In a blend of comedy, storytelling and movement, Natalie takes a personal journey through the pain and beauty of growing older, of connecting and unravelling, of taking hold and letting go. Through comedy, storytelling, and movement, it’s a celebration of the messy business of being human, in all its banality, sprinkled with joy and ridiculousness.

Troubled, written and performed by Suzy Crothers

When Matt was little, their dad bought a 1950s classic car, with ideas that he and Matt would do it up, repair, rebuild together. They never did, and the car festered in a garage. Now in their 30s, Matt would like to learn how to fix a car engine and learn a bit more about Dad and that time when he and Mum split up. But they can’t do this alone, which is where Matt’s drag alter-ego, Natalie Spanner - who knows all about maintenance, care and repair - comes in. Together, Matt and Natalie ask, in an increasingly broken world, how might we repair ourselves, together? Fixing runs on Wednesday, November 19.

From Friday 21 – Saturday 22 November, The Egg and Toby Thompson present The Little Prince. Embark on a whimsical journey with the Little Prince as he travels the universe, searching for the true meaning of friendship in this poetic solo adaptation. Exploring friendship, wonder, and human connection, this spellbinding performance captures the heart of Saint-Exupéry’s classic, reminding us to see with our hearts and rediscover the magic of imagination. For ages 7 and above.

Roshni (from the Persian word meaning light or brilliance) is an intimate crafting of dance and live music, inspired by the stories and experiences of everyday people. On Thursday, November 27, be taken on an emotional journey, through wordless storytelling, percussive dance and warm, humorous and upbeat audience interaction. Through an incredible spectrum of global music styles, Roshniexplores the highs and lows of life today and gives us hope for the future. This feel-good show is a treat for the senses and beautifully demonstrates the connection between music and dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024 at Paines Plough’s Roundabout, and a sold-out run at Soho Theatre in Spring 2025, Temi Wilkey's cult phenomenon Main Character Energy takes Sheffield by storm from Friday 28 – Saturday 29 November.

Fixing (c) Tom Platinum Morley

A beautiful and supremely talented black actress is putting on an outrageously hilarious, autobiographical one-woman show to finally take up the space she’s been so routinely denied, in a high camp cocktail of comedy and cabaret.

On Friday, December 12, boldly go to Under the Stars War: A 2025 Space Oddity, an intergalactic musical adventure featuring out of this world dance and music. In a galaxy not so far away, the Moon’s security station Lunar 1 keeps watch over the universe, protecting Earth from alien invaders. But with the Saturnites plotting to destroy, can Lunar 1 save Earth? Presented by Under the Stars, a Sheffield-based charity supporting people with learning disabilities and autism through performing arts and community events.

To delight the youngest theatre-goers this December, Christmas Lights shimmers in the Playhouse from Tuesday 16 – Wednesday 31 December. Join friends, Alvie and Kit as they embark on a playful mission to light up their house in time for Christmas. But what happens when your Christmas Lights seem to have a mind of their own? Award-winning company, Filskit Theatre, show how the power of friendship can light up the dark with beautiful lights, original music and playful performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perfect for children aged 1-4 and their families, who are invited to stay and play with the performers after the show.

All Playhouse productions are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.