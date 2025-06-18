Community spirit rebuilt: Belper Shed in Ripley opens doors to combat loneliness

A new community workshop born from a chance encounter is set to showcase its transformation of both premises and lives at its Open Day on June 28th.

Belper Shed, serving Ripley and the wider Amber Valley area, will welcome visitors from 10am to 2pm at their South Place location near Ripley Market Square.

The initiative began after local resident Paul Prime booked a woodturning lesson with Chris Fisher, known as the Blind Woodturner and Patron of UK Men’s Sheds Association (UKMSA). Inspired by Fisher’s insights into how Sheds support mental health and combat loneliness, Prime became a driving force behind establishing this new community space.

“From day one of Belper Shed being born, we have evolved from being a group of strangers to a team,” says Shed Principal, Paul Prime. “We all pull together and look out for one another, caring like the good old days in local communities. We share skills with each other and rebuild community spirit in a safe creative place where we build all manner of things, as well as supporting local community projects.”

Prime emphasises the Shed’s inclusive philosophy: “Belper Shed is open to all, everyone is treated with equality and courtesy, and respect for all.”

The transformation extends beyond the social aspect. Through extensive renovation work, the team has replastered and painted the premises, installed a kitchen, built a quiet room, and laid new carpeting. The project has struck a chord with local residents, who have generously donated tools, machinery, materials, and funds to help establish the workshop.

Community Engagement Director, Alex Thorpe, emphasises the project’s community focus: “It makes me feel good to put something back into the community and provide a space where Members can learn new skills, and we can provide support and a safe place to welcome people.”

The initiative has already attracted a core team of Directors, Ambassadors, and Volunteers, with new Members eager to join. Shed Ambassador, Michael Birds, who joined to address his own mental health challenges, now helps others facing similar situations. “The Shed makes a real difference,” says Birds, “and everyone is worth helping.”

Men's Sheds Save Lives

The Open Day will showcase various activities including woodworking, electronics, arts and crafts, and sewing demonstrations. Visitors can explore the facilities, meet current members, and enjoy a barbecue while learning about membership opportunities.

While part of the UK Men’s Sheds Association, Belper Shed welcomes everyone, regardless of gender, age, or skill level. The organisation aims to create a supportive environment where Members can pursue hobbies, learn new skills, and build meaningful connections.

The Open Day takes place on Saturday, June 28th, from 10am to 2pm at Belper Shed, South Place, Ripley, DE5 3HA.

For barbecue catering purposes, attendees are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. More information can be found at belpershed.org.uk.