Carers Rights Day 2024: Empowering unpaid carers across Derbyshire and the UK

Unpaid Carers - find out how Derbyshire Carers Association can support you and help you know your rights as a Carer!

On Carers Rights Day 2024 (taking place on 21st November), we come together to raise awareness and to support the millions of unpaid Carers across the UK, including the thousands here in Derbyshire.

This year’s theme is ‘recognising your rights’ which aims to equip Carers with vital information about their rights, benefits, and the help available to them, ensuring they are supported, valued and heard.

Here in Derbyshire, we know that many unpaid Carers feel isolated, with three in five struggling with their own mental health due to the stresses of their caring roles.

Derbyshire Carers Association - Carers Rights Day Schedule 2024

Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service is here to help - from support groups, free legal clinics (booking required), one-to-one advice sessions, to resources about Carer’s rights - we’re committed to ensuring that no Carer faces their challenges alone!

What are your rights? Below are just some examples of the rights that Carers are entitled to:

· The right to request a Carer’s Assessment

· The right to unpaid Carers Leave

Derbyshire Carers Association Support Worker, Lisa supporting Carers in the community

· The right to request flexible working

· The right to ask your local GP practice to identify you as a Carer

· Being consulted when the person you care for is discharged from hospital

We urge all unpaid Carers to stay informed and take the time to check whether they are receiving the support they are entitled to. It is vital that Carers in Derbyshire and across the UK feel empowered to stand up for their rights—not just for the loved ones they care for but for themselves too!

This Carers Rights Day, the Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service will be hosting a number of information and support sessions where both Carers and professionals can seek advice, training and one-to-one sessions from our experienced team.

For more information on our Carers Rights Day programme, please click the following link: derbyshirecarers.co.uk/carers-rights-day or go to our website for more information on the Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service - derbyshirecarers.co.uk/daacss

If you would like to know more about the Carers Rights Day national campaign, please click the following link where Carers UK have shared and uploaded lots of advice, support and resources for Carers and professionals Carers Rights Day | Carers UK