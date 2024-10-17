Business networking event to talk all things carbon reduction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses from across the Bolsover area are invited to a networking event taking place at Bolsover Castle, to talk about sustainability and how having a solid carbon management strategy can save them time and money.

Led by the Bolsover Net Zero Innovation programme (NZIP), the event takes place on Tuesday 26 November, and aims to encourage local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt low-carbon practices that can reduce costs and benefit the environment.

As well as industry experts, they’ll hear from local businesses that have already benefitted from the project and will be sharing how they’re aiming to cut their carbon and costs.

The Net Zero Innovation programme is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and is run by Nottingham Trent University (NTU) on behalf of Bolsover District Council. It provides a package of free support for SMEs in the area with their carbon reduction strategies, including on-site audits, carbon management workshops, networking events and 1-2-1 consultancy.

Simon Arnold, Project Manager for the NZIP, said: “This is a great opportunity for business across the Bolsover area to find out more about the free support on offer through the project and gives us the chance to celebrate the successes over the last year in supporting businesses in the community with their sustainability ambitions”

Places for the event need to be booked in advance at the following link - www.bit.ly/nzipcastle If your business is interested in getting involved with the Bolsover Net Zero Innovation programme or you’d like to check if you’re eligible for the support please email [email protected] or visit the NZIP website at www.ntu.ac.uk/bolsover