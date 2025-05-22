Derbyshire writer Sally-Anne Martyn on mystic Derbyshire traditions and recommended reading

I re-watched The Wicker Man recently to celebrate May Day and I was reminded of all the things I did as a child, that I assumed all children had done in the UK, but likely much is specific to places steeped in folkloric history like the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had always assumed our traditions were all about church and that lovely man we were all taught about, Jesus.

Hathersage, the village in which I grew up, is overlooked by St Michael & All Angels C of E, a beautiful church dating back to the 14th century. Our primary school sat at the bottom of hill and when we weren’t making models from old Cornflake boxes and empty plastic bottles, we were gathered for cosy bible stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have happy memories of dancing around the Maypole in the vicarage garden on May Day…the kindly vicar and his wife smiling on as we skipped around a giant pagan phallus. I watched the Maypole scene in Wicker Man with slight disappointment as the kids there fail miserably to make a pretty weave with the ribbons, unlike us well practised Derbyshire kiddlywinks, we had standards when weaving ribbons. Country dancing was another school activity. Awkwardly dosey doe’ing with boys (eurghhh) to folk music, before a lunch of ‘Chicken supreme’ and ‘Concrete Pie & Mint Custard.’

"I have happy memories of dancing around the Maypole in the vicarage garden on May Day"

Another ancient tradition in Derbyshire are Well Dressings which most villages display yearly. Volunteers gather to patiently insert petals and foliage to damp clay to create that year’s chosen picture. My dad took me one year to observe, I believe it was en route to a pub and may have been a rouse to sneak in a crafty pint..or two, on his part. I can still smell the damp clay and scent of the flowers; it also looks like one of the most cathartic activities you could possibly do.

We also had Morris Dancers. It always appeared slightly comical to me as a child, not least because it was always the more ‘well to do’ residents who took part. Dressed in white shirts and pedal pushers, covered in bells and skipping around wacking their sticks together. There is no evidence to link Morris Dancing to paganism, it’s more likely an ancient tradition celebrating the end of winter and the warmth and fertility of summer. Now I am thankful for those men and women who keep up this tradition.

My second novel The Home was inspired by much of the setting and mysticism of the Peak District, and its central location ‘Hallow Croft Nursing Home’ was based on Longshaw House and the sprawling desolate moors that surround it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a stone circle in the book, where much of the witchcraftery takes place. This was inspired by The Nine Ladies stone circle in Derbyshire, which dates back to the Bronze Age. I have visited it many times and it’s every bit as mystical and beautiful as you might imagine. We are very lucky in Derbyshire to have so many traditions that are still alive today, and luckily for visitors, I haven’t heard of any being sacrificed in a giant wicker man…yet.

Sally-Anne Martyn and her latest recommended reads

Book recommendations:

The Lady in the Lake by Jeremy Craddock - a true crime book covering the case of Carol Park, whose body was recovered in Coniston Water in 1997, over twenty years after her disappearance.

Alice Hunter, the author of the brilliant The Serial Killer’s Wife has a new thriller out called The Perfect Psychopath. A must for those who love dark thrillers!