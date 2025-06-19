Berkeley Inns lights the way as main sponsor for Treetops charity night walk

Midlands-based restaurant group, Berkeley Inns, has joined up with Treetops Hospice as the main sponsor of this year’s Moonlight Walk. The sponsored charity night walk on Friday 5 September raises thousands of pounds for the hospice.

The Moonlight Walk brings together hundreds of people walking together past several iconic Derby landmarks including Derby Cathedral, where walkers have the opportunity to light a candle and remember a loved one.

The newly refurbished Derby Market Hall is also showing its support as the Moonlight Walk host venue with walkers able to enjoy modern street food and drinks, before setting off on the 5k or 10k route.

Fran Thacker, Marketing Director from Berkeley Inns, said: “We are incredibly proud to support Treetops Hospice as our chosen charity at Berkeley Inns. The work they do for individuals and families across our local community is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a privilege to be involved in such a meaningful event, and we are looking forward to being there on the night to cheer the walkers on as they light the way for such an important cause.”

Treetops Hospice Moonlight Walk 2024 Credit: Richard Richards Photography

Vic Rocca, Treetops Relationships Manager – Key Events said: “We’re really grateful for the support of both Berkeley Inns and the Derby Market Hall for this year’s event.

“Their generous support ensures that every step taken during the Moonlight Walk helps us continue to care for patients and families in the local community when they need it the most.”

Local businesses can put their branding in front of hundreds of people on the night by sponsoring kilometre points or cheer stations along the route, or entertainment.

“It costs over £5.7million a year to provide our vital care in the local community and run the hospice,” continued Vic. “We receive some statutory funding, but this covers less than 18% of the costs for delivering several of our care services. The remaining £4.7million we must raise ourselves.

The staff team from Berkeley Inns supporting Treetops Moonlight Walk

“We can only achieve this with the support of local people and businesses getting behind events like the Moonlight Walk.

“If you’re a local business keen to show support, please get in touch to hear about other sponsorship opportunities.”

Walkers receive an official Moonlight Walk t-shirt, and a medal as they cross the finish line. There will also be entertainment, music and a wonderful atmosphere along the fully-marshalled route.

Register for the Moonlight Walk at www.treetops.org.uk/moonlightwalk2025.

Last year, the Moonlight Walk raised over £45,000 for the hospice. Proceeds go towards providing nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.