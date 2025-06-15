Peak District Artisans will exhibit their work at Renishaw Hall and Hopton Hall

Ruth Matthews

Art, craftsmanship and creativity will be celebrated at two new events in the Peak District Artisans’ summer calendar.

The region’s most talented artists will showcase their work in all its inventiveness and diversity at Renishaw Hall and Hopton Hall.

Midsummer Art at Renishaw Hall on June 28 and 29, 2025, brings together more than a dozen artists, designers, ceramicists and more both inside the stately home and outside in the Italianate gardens.

Alison Wake, who co-chairs the Peak District Artisans, said: “The inspirational grounds of Renishaw Hall are a perfect backdrop for Peak District Artisans' new midsummer event. Showcasing a range of work including fine art, textiles, ceramics, photography and jewellery, exhibiting members will be on hand to discuss their working practice and answer questions. The Sitwell family home has to be one of the most beautiful in the region and we can't wait to be there to show visitors what we do."

Over the weekend of July 26 and 27, the Peak District Artisans will exhibit at Art in the Rose Gardens at Hopton Hall.

The hall has a rich heritage spanning more than 600 years as the ancestral home of the esteemed Gell family of Derbyshire and visitors will be able to follow in the footsteps of such notable figures throughout history, including Oliver Cromwell, Mary Queen of Scots, and Queen Caroline.

This will be an alfresco event held amidst the splendour of the Rose Garden which showcases the timeless beauty of Victorian elegance and the enchanting allure of the Derbyshire countryside. The event will be an opportunity to discover hidden corners, stroll along picturesque pathways, and be enthralled by works by some of the region’s leading artists and craftspeople.

Artist Ruth Matthews commented: “The Peak District Artisans are delighted to be part of the Month of Art at Hopton Hall. This will offer people the rare opportunity of not only meeting dozens of artists in person but doing so in a beautiful setting that is currently open only twice a year to visitors once in the winter for their famous snowdrop walk and again in summer to allow people to view the rose garden in all its splendour. We are sure this will be a very special event.”

Ruth Matthews' painting of Hopton Hall where the Peak District Artisans will be displaying their artwork on July 27 and 28, 2025.

Chris Harvey and his wife Andi own Hopton Hall and have been holding the Month of Art (MoMA) at their home for the past three years, inviting artists in all disciplines to come along with their materials and be inspired by the hall and grounds. At the final weekend the Peak District Artisan’s Art in the Rose Garden event will bring the month to a grand finale, culminating in prizes for the best works as voted for by the public.

Said Chris: “We love to work with artists and give people the chance to see their work. We support artists with a £1,000 prize and let them in for free and this year we will also be offering second and third place prize money.

“We are especially excited this year too to be opening up our gardens to the Peak District Artisans at the end of the month.

“Visitors will be able to come into the gardens as well as see people painting, which is always a treat, and we will have the addition of a new café so that everyone can enjoy delicious refreshments while they are here.”

Established in 1991, Peak District Artisans is a highly successful association of some of the very best professional fine artists, designer makers and contemporary artisans based in and around the beautiful Derbyshire Peak District. Many members are award winning and internationally recognised for excellence in their chosen field. For further details, visit www.peakdistrictartisans.co.uk