Chesterfield College launches Young Artist of the Year competition

Paintings, illustrations, photographs or sculptures depicting The Power of Creativity are invited from producers aged between eight and 18 years.

The competition is part of the college’s Creative Pays campaign which celebrates local talent and the impact of creativity on communities, wellbeing and economy.

James Marples, brand and campaigns manager at Chesterfield College said: “The Young Artist of the Year competition has been extremely popular over the last five years so we know there are many talented young artists out there who love being creative. It is vital we encourage young people to develop creative skills and demonstrate routes into creative careers. This competition gives us a chance to shine a light on the talents of the next generation of people who will be part of the creative industries of the future. I am looking forward to seeing the entries come in and showcasing their work to the public.”

Isobel Green, a previous year's winner of the Young Artist of the Year competition run by Chesterfield College.

The finalists’ artwork will be exhibited as part of a celebration of creativity in West Studios. The young artists will be invited to a special ceremony where the winners will be announced and presented with prizes.

Last year the Young Artist of the Year exhibition took place virtually when galleries and museums were forced to close to the public. Winners of the competition included Stephanie Wells and Molly White for their depictions of ‘What the Pandemic meant to me’.