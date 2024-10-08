Winter is coming – so now’s your best and last chance this year to visit Game of Thrones city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winter is coming – so it’s high time Game of Thrones fans booked a flight from East Midlands Airport (EMA) to Dubrovnik to discover the real-life backdrops to some of the hit show’s key scenes.

Jet2 and TUI each offer flights of just under three hours from EMA to Dubrovnik until the end of October, resuming next spring. With the beautiful coastal Croatian city continuing to enjoy temperatures up to 24 degrees Celsius this month, and crowds smaller than during the peak season, it’s arguably the ideal time to visit for a short break.

Just a short shuttle bus trip from its airport, Dubrovnik doubled as Kings Landing during filming of Game of Thrones and plenty of people will enjoy finding locations for places in the show such as Blackwater Bay, the Red Keep and the steps and steep alleyways used for the infamous Walk of Shame scene, among many others.

While Game of Thrones tours of the old town are available, it’s a phenomenon that’s easy to avoid, and there’s plenty to charm visitors who are unfamiliar with the fantasy TV series. The whole length of the old town’s fortified walls can be walked, offering stunning views across the Adriatic Sea and into the labyrinthine streets of the old town below. Entry is 35 euros – but a ticket is available for the same price which allows access to a number of other cultural attractions as well as local public transport.

Dubrovnik has a chilled vibe in the evening

Walking the walls or meandering the fascinating cobbled streets, squares and alleyways can be done at your own pace but given the city’s topography, it will still leave you needing a break at some point. Thankfully there’s no shortage of eateries across the city – albeit they are quite pricey for what can often be unexceptional fare. Everything is open late and it’s worth experiencing the different, chilled vibe of Dubrovnik at night and maybe sample an alfresco cocktail or two.

Other excursions worth considering include taking the cable car to the top of the 1350ft-high hill above the city that offers stunning views of the old town and sea, as well as many boat trips from the harbour which include day-long options to visit three of the nearest islands with their own quiet charm. One experience not to miss is discovering a couple of bars hidden away through doorways in the walls, perched on rocks overlooking the sea. For the perfect ending to your trip, go in the early evening to watch the sun dip into the sea.