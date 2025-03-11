Luxury holiday company VIP SKI has launched the ultimate competition designed at getting people across the UK and Northern Ireland back into skiing.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VIP SKI is challenging the to get back into skiing by offering the chance to be one of the first people to stay in its brand-new luxury La Plagne resort.

Most Popular

The Graciosa – which opens its doors 2025/26 – is keen to welcome skiers and snowboarders who are struggling to ‘get back on the slopes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you are a skier who is returning from a life changing injury, or you were an advanced skier who stopped due to family or loss, VIP SKI want to help you back into Winter sports.

Opening winter 2025/2026 VIP SKI La Plagne

From Britain’s oldest granny skier to the UK’s most terrified snowboarder, the travel company promises to hear your pitch – as they hunt for a wonderful or wacky winner.

To apply for ‘Back to Ski with VIP SKI’ entrants must head online and complete the form. Applicants who are too shy to apply can be entered via friends and family.

Perched at an altitude of 2003m above Plagne Centre , The Graciosa, a stunning complex of sixteen chalets for 4 to 14 guests, offers unparalleled convenience and access to the slopes.. Skiers can take a short stroll down the piste to the heart of the resort, or ski straight from the ski room into the expansive Paradiski area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the £3,466 holiday prize will soak up a room in one of the 16 versatile suites complete with dedicated chalet host serving delicious meals. Other facilities include luxury lounge, bar, ski hire shop, massage room, and childcare facilities.

Celebrating the launch of VIP SKI’s ‘Graciosa’ in 2025/6, Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Our latest competition is a wonderful way to connect with our guests – old and new – and really showcase what we are all about; beautiful skiing in the top destinations in Europe.

“We want people to fall in love with the snow again, and there’s no better location than La Plagne to embrace being back on your skis or boards. This really is a comeback in a wow-factor destination, we can’t wait to hear peoples’ stories.”

Participants will be shortlisted and announced in April, with the winner being crowned in September 2025.

To enter the competition head to: https://www.vip-chalets.com/blog/graciosa-competition/