The timetable for the first day at Wireless 2025 has arrived - but the wait for the remaining days continues for now

Wireless Festival have announced their set times and stage splits for their first day at Finsbury Park.

However, as of writing, many are still awaiting the remaining timetable to be released on the official Wireless Festival app.

Here is, however, your schedule of events for Day 1 at Wireless 2025.

The wait is finally over as Wireless Festival 2025 arrives at Finsbury Park for another year, with Drake set to headline all three days of this year’s event.

But there has been the curious case of when festival-goers will find out what time and what stage their favourite acts will be performing on this year. Thankfully, the Wireless 2025 app has now revealed the schedule for the first day… at least.

Drake is set to perform the first of three headlines sets this evening at Wireless 2025.

Those who have downloaded the app will also attest that, as of writing, there has been no announcement what time the artists will be performing throughout the remainder of the festival and instead are met with a “Stay Tuned” message - so for the latest updates we would advise downloading it for Android or iOS.

But at least we can plan for today, right?

Here’s your set times and stage splits for the first day of Wireless 2025

Wireless Festival 2025 - set times and stage splits for Friday July 11 2025.

Main Stage

13:30 - 15:15: DJ AG

15:20 - 15:50: Odeal

16:15 - 16:50: KWN

17:15 - 18:00: Leon Thomas

18:30 - 19:30: Summer Walker

20:15 - 22:15 - Drake X Partynextdoor

Old Spice Stage

13:30 - 15:15: Kamilla Rose

15:20 - 15:30: Swavy

15:35 - 16:00: Nippa

16:15 - 17:00: Sailorr

17:20 - 17:50: Karri

18:30 - 19:30: Roy Woods

Are there tickets left to attend Wireless 2025?

There are a number of final release tickets that are still available for Wireless 2025 - head on over to Ticketmaster UK to pick one up before it’s too late.

Who are you looking forward to seeing at Wireless this year? Let us know your picks for the weekend by leaving a comment down below.