Celebrity Big Brother has evicted another housemate.

Just two stars were at risk of going home.

But who did the public vote to leave?

The public has decided and another star has left the Celebrity Big Brother house. It is the fourth departure of the series so far.

ITV’s reality show held its latest live eviction this evening (April 18). The two celebs with the most nominations the day before were at risk.

But who did the public pick to leave and who did they decide to save? Here’s all you need to know:

Who was up for eviction on CBB today?

It is a maximalist design in the CBB House this year! | Initial TV/ ITV

The two previous live evictions gave the public three housemates to choose from. However, for today’s vote, only two stars were at risk of going home.

Daley Thompson and Patsy Palmer received the most nominations from their fellow stars. Daley received four nominations from Angellica, Chris, Donna and Patsy. Meanwhile, Patsy received five nominations from Angellica, Chris, Danny, Ella and JoJo.

Which star was evicted from CBB?

The lines opened at the end of yesterday’s (April 17) and voting continued throughout the day into the latest live episode. But once the votes were totted up, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced that Daley Thompson would be leaving.

What else happened on CBB today?

Before the result of the vote was revealed, the viewers were treated to quite the episode. Big Brother gathered the housemates in the living room and announced: “For today’s task, you will all become my pet house cats.”

Big Brother added: “Collectively you begin the day with nine lives. Throughout the day you will all face feline tasks. Fail a task and you’ll lose one of your precious lives. To pass and win the reward, you must finish with at least one life remaining.

“All food and drink must be consumed from the cat bowls provided. So prowl with pride, stretch your paws and if in doubt, lick yourself.”

Later in the episode it was karaoke time as the stars had the chance to let their hair down. There was a brief bit of tension as Chesney appeared to get upset but it eventually passed and Angellica later told Big Brother it was lovely to see Patsy “let her hair down”.

